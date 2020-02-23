Jewish Community Center evacuated after “threatening email” was received

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The Albany Jewish Community Center was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a “threatening email” containing a possible bomb threat was sent to the center.

An official at The Office of Emergency Management said the email containing a bomb threat to the Albany and 18 other Jewish Community Centers state-wide was received at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Albany Police Department, State Police and several other law enforcement entities responded to the scene soon-after and conducted a thorough search of the building and cleared the scene at about 1 p.m. Sunday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo responded to the scene as well to ensure the safety of the center and to give a statement to the community.

Cuomo said there have been about 42 incidents of antisemitism in New York State alone in the past couple of months.

“This was a terrible unfortunate incident but it in no way reflects how people feel about the Jewish community in the capital district or in this state,” Cuomo said.

The Albany JCC posted on its Facebook page to notify members the building will remain closed for the rest of the day on Sunday.

An investigation is underway and he said police will work to track down the source of the email threat.

This story is developing. NEWS10 will update this article as new information becomes available.