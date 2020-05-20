Jet Blue blocking middle seat into early July

Breaking News
Schenectady PD investigating fatal shooting
by: CNN

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

(CNN) — Jet Blue says it will block off middle seats into early June to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying the policy would be extended through the July 4 holiday.

There is an important exception though, families and groups traveling together will be allowed to use middle seats.

As for planes without middle seats, the airline will block aisle seats.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after Jet Blue previously said it had limited the number of seats available for sale on most flights to allow for extra space.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

