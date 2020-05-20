Jet Blue blocking middle seat into early July

(CNN) — Jet Blue says it will block off middle seats into early June to help fight the spread of coronavirus.
The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying the policy would be extended through the July 4 holiday.
There is an important exception though, families and groups traveling together will be allowed to use middle seats.
As for planes without middle seats, the airline will block aisle seats.
Tuesday’s announcement comes after Jet Blue previously said it had limited the number of seats available for sale on most flights to allow for extra space.
