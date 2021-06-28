Jesse McCartney to perform at NYS Fair

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jesse McCartney

Jesse McCartney

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that award-winning singer and actor Jesse McCartney will perform at the New York State Fair Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage.

“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting and more – and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

McCartney joins a lineup at least 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, reportedly the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20 Nas LOCASH
August 2198 Degrees  RATT
August 22 Brothers Osborne  
August 23 ForeignerJimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.Bishop Briggs
August 24 TrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson
August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night
August 27Sister SledgeMelissa Etheridge  
August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusDropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
August 30 Justin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31 HalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1  Sheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2   Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3  Uncle Kracker 
September 4Cold War Kids   
September 5Jesse McCartney  The Mavericks
September 6   Resurrection, a Jour

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire