Jesse McCartney to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that award-winning singer and actor Jesse McCartney will perform at the New York State Fair Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage.

“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting and more – and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

McCartney joins a lineup at least 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, reportedly the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include: