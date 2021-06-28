Jesse McCartney to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that award-winning singer and actor Jesse McCartney will perform at the New York State Fair Sunday, September 5 at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage.
“Jesse McCartney is an artist of many talents – singing, songwriting, acting and more – and we’re excited to put those talents on display this year. This feels like a perfect Sunday afternoon show and I know fans of pop music will enjoy themselves,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.
McCartney joins a lineup at least 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, reportedly the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
|Date
|Chevy Park 2pm
|Chevy Park 8 pm
|Chevy Court 2 pm
|Chevy Court 7 pm
|August 20
|Nas
|LOCASH
|August 21
|98 Degrees
|RATT
|August 22
|Brothers Osborne
|August 23
|Foreigner
|Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra.
|Bishop Briggs
|August 24
|Train
|The Spinners
|Dire Straits Legacy
|August 25
|Jameson Rodgers
|REO Speedwagon
|Russell Dickerson
|August 26
|Bell Biv Devoe
|Three Dog Night
|August 27
|Sister Sledge
|Melissa Etheridge
|August 28
|The Beach Boys
|Great White/Vixen
|August 29
|Noah Cyrus
|Dropkick Murphys
|Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
|August 30
|Justin Moore
|Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
|Grandson
|August 31
|Halestorm
|Oak Ridge Boys
|Jamey Johnson
|September 1
|Sheena Easton
|Blue Oyster Cult
|September 2
|Starship w/Mickey Thomas
|September 3
|Uncle Kracker
|September 4
|Cold War Kids
|September 5
|Jesse McCartney
|The Mavericks
|September 6
|Resurrection, a Jour