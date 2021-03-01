Jersey Mike’s kicks off 11th Annual Month of Giving to support local charity

Month is Jersey Mike’s Subs “Month of Giving.” Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s Subs has raised more than $32 million for local charities. (Jersey Mike’s Subs)

MANASQUAN, N.J. (NEWS10) – CAPTAIN Community Human Services is joining forces with eight Jersey Mike’s Subs in the Capital Region and North Country for the 11th Annual “ Month of Giving ” campaign. During the month of March, customers in the area can make a donation to CAPTAIN Community Human Services at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.

The campaign will end with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on March 31. On the Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100% of the day’s sales – not just profit – to CAPTAIN Community Human Services.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities.

Throughout the month, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in-store. On the 31, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through their app.