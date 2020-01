BURBANK, CA (NEWS10) – The title will soon be settled. Jeopardy’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament gets underway Tuesday night on News10.

Three of the game show’s best champions will duel it out for the ultimate Jeopardy crown. Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter will compete in a series of seven matches. The champion that wins three of the matches will get a $1 million dollar prize.

As always, Jeopardy host Alex Trebek will be the ringleader of this special tournament.