JELL-O brand creates at-home Stapler Mold Prank Kit ahead of April Fools Day

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — With April Fools Day around the corner, JELL-O brand has created an at-home kit with a tasty, fully edible version of the iconic stapler prank.

The month of March marks the one-year anniversary that offices across the country close due to COVID-19. Additionally, March 24 is also the 16-year anniversary of the iconic show that reminds us of when the office was like a second home for many.

Since offices have been closed, many miss the daily face-to-face interactions with colleagues, including pulling some infamous office pranks including encasing office supplies in JELL-O® gelatin.

The JELL-O gelatin Stapler Mold Prank Kit includes the following:

A stapler-shaped JELL-O gelatin mold

Four boxes of lemon and one box black cherry flavored JELL-O gelatin

Plus a step-by-step guide to help recreate the prank.

The kit is also said to come with $60 to cover the cost of the premium subscription service now needed to watch your favorite office-setting show at home.

To enter for a chance to receive the limited-edition JELL-O gelatin Stapler Mold Prank Kit, click here.