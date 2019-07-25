Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Child goes on 5-minute ride on luggage conveyor belt at Atlanta airport
Top Stories
Tunisian president, 1st democratic leader, dies at 92
The Latest: Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi dies at 92
Jeffery Epstein Found Injured In Jail Cell
Saratoga County Fair Hosts Think Differently Day
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Jeffery Epstein Found Injured In Jail Cell
News
by:
Nicol Lally
Posted:
Jul 25, 2019 / 06:28 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2019 / 06:28 AM EDT
Download our news app