Jeffery Epstein Found Injured In Jail Cell

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis named a Brazilian journalist, Christiane Murray, as his deputy spokeswoman Thursday, in the latest important appointment boosting the presence and prestige of women at the Vatican.

Murray, 57, joined Vatican Radio in 1995 and since 2018 has been helping prepare for the Vatican's meeting of bishops on the Amazon scheduled for later this year. She replaces Paloma Garcia, who resigned Dec. 31, and joins the new Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni.