Jefferson, Lewis Counties schools closing temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns

JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES, N.Y. (WWTI) – All schools in Jefferson and Lewis Counties will be closing temporarily due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the counties, but the decision was made out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of students.

The closing is effective immediately. Students in Jefferson and Lewis County schools will not report to school on Monday, March 16 through Friday, April 17.

Parents received a message via text and voicemail on March 14 with details surrounding the closing. School staff will report as usual.