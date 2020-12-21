Over 300 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrives at Samaritan Medical Center

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine has officially arrived in Watertown.

Samaritan Medical Center has announced that they have received their allocation of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. This is following authorization from the New York State Department of Health to transport the vaccine to the Center on Saturday December 19, 2020.

According to Samaritan, the vaccine was transported from Plattsburgh by their Director of Pharmacy, Krista Krull-Goss and Carpenter Jordan Keruskie.

Doses of the vaccine were transported in a truck with a portable freezer and generator. Doses of the Pfizer vaccine were delivered to Samaritan’s pharmacy and placed in a permanent Ultra Cold Freezer upon arrival.

On December 19, Samaritan Medical Center received 335 doses of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; equivalent to 67 vials with 5 doses per vial.

Samaritan Medical Center’s Leslie DiStefano confirmed that the vaccine with be administered to essential staff in Phase One of the New York State Department of Health guidelines on December 22, 2020.