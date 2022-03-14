JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A teen that was deemed missing in Jefferson County on March 11, has been found. New York State Police (NYSP) confirmed on March 14 that Brooke L. Jobson, 13, of Philadelphia, New York was located by Troopers in good health.

Brooke was labeled as a missing/ runaway person by NYSP on March 13 after she was last seen on March 11 in the town of Philadelphia.

State Police then requested assistance from the public in locating the 13-year-old. Brooke has been returned home to her family after being located.