WASHINGTON (NEWS10) — A Jefferson County man has been sentenced for sending threatening letters across New York State and to Washington D.C.

Jesse Bartlett, 46, sent the threatening letters from April 2021 to May 2022. He used the alias Chinese Zodiac Killer. He mailed the letters to media outlets, government offices, and houses of worship.

Bartlett was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Wednesday. He will also serve three years of probation after his prison time.