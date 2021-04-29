Fort Drum Commander relieved of duties after misconduct allegations

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum announced leadership changes on April 29. First Brigade Combat Team Commander Colonel James, J.T., Eldridge was relieved of his duties by 10th Mountain Division Commanding General Major General Brian J. Mennes on April 28, 2021.

According to the 10th Mountain Division, this was following an investigation stemming from misconduct allegations.

“We have full confidence in our Soldiers who are trained and ready to meet any mission. We hold our leaders accountable for their actions,” stated Maj. Gen. Mennes.

Fort Drum confirmed that Lieutenant Colonel Dwight F. Towler, Commander, 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, will assume command responsibility.

Major General Mennes met with the First Brigade Combat Team Soldiers and leaders to provide them with an update on the relief and transition of command.