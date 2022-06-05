RUTLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person died after a fatal two-car crash on State Route (NY 12) in Jefferson County early Sunday. New York State Police said Robin Michelle Lieby, 29, of Watertown was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a report at about 8:35 a.m., Brandon G. Rust, 34, of Dexter, was traveling westbound near Archer Road North in his 2017 Ford pickup truck. Police found that he crossed over into the eastbound lanes striking Lieby’s 2017 Toyota Highlander.

Police said, her son, who is 10, was in the rear seat of the car and was airlifted to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Rust was removed from his truck by Rutland Fire and Rescue and airlifted to Upstate University Hospital with serious internal injuries.

His condition is unknown at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing police said. Check back with NEWS10 for further updates.