CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The North Country community is once again giving back to support one of their own. This is being led in Carthage, in support of Jefferson County Deputy Shawn Ryan, who was involved in a serious ATV accident in late June.

Deputy Ryan has led a 10 year career with the Sheriff’s Office and is well known for being a K-9 handler.

However, when the accident occurred, he found himself unable to walk and out of paid time off. In the crash, Ryan broke his pelvis, which required surgery, as well as his sternum and several ribs. According to his family, his road to recovery could last well into the fall.

Heidi Marshall has been neighbors with the Ryan’s since they moved to the area seven years ago. She noted Deputy Ryan as selfless and is doing anything to ease the stress. “He is the first one to want to help other and give up his time and money when he is able to,” Marshall said. “So this is why we want to help him in his time of need.”

Marshall is now leading a fundraiser to support Deputy Ryan, his wife and four children which will take place in September. “They’re very dear and close friends to me. I felt compelled to help ion the way that I’m able to,” she added. “They are going through a very difficult time right now, especially financiall and any help would be appreciated.”

The benefit for Deputy Shawn Ryan will take place at the American Legion in Carthage on Saturday, September 24. Donations are also being accepted via Paypal.