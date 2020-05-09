Jeep Wrangler tips over during crash test

(CNN) — Jeep’s latest Wrangler test showed an alarming tendency to tip over in crash tests.

As a result, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is giving the latest Wrangler a marginal rating.

That is the second worst of four possible ratings in that type of crash test.

The Insurance Institute says their findings apply to the 2019 and 2020 editions of the Jeep Wrangler.

In the tests, the Jeep actually did a good job of protecting the driver from the actual impact, but tipping over is a major problem because it can lead to the occupants being ejected from the vehicle.

In response, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says it is unaware of this ever happening in a real crash of this type.

The company has manufactured more than 500,000 of these models.

Fiat Chrysler also points out that the Wrangler meets or exceeds all government safety standards.

