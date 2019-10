(NEWS10) JCPenney is hiring for the back-to-school shopping season. The company is hoping to hire 150 seasonal positions throughout the Albany metro area for a variety of store positions at its National Hiring Day on Oct. 15.

JCPenney is also looking for experienced stylists to join the team at their salons.

Interested candidates may apply at the JCPenney in-store Applicant Kiosk or on https://jobs.jcp.com/ , and search “seasonal” jobs in your area.