SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Starting Monday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Schenectady Jewish Community Center (JCC) will have its first summer camp in over a year. Kids ages three to 14 years old, will take part on the first day.

With a variety of activities for campers to participate in, such as swimming, arts & crafts, sports, and more, campers will enjoy a socially distanced and safe summer camp.

If you want more information contact SJCC Camp Director, Rachel Csakany at (518) 878-4725