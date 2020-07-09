‘Jazz on Jay’ back in Schenectady every Thursday this summer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The free outdoor concert series held each summer on Jay Street in Schenectady returned on Thursday, and it’s scheduled to run throughout the summer.

Jazz on Jay presents exceptional singers, instrumentalists, and bands from across the Capital Region for mesmerizing performances. There is no charge for the candid, casual performances, which take place every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Jay and State Streets through September 17.

Take a look at their schedule:

July 9: Keith Pray Ortet

July 16: Trifecta

July 23: Jeanine Ouderkirk Quartet

July 30: The Ragtime Windjammers

August 6: Art D’echo Trio

August 13: Tyler Giroux Trio

August 20: Brad Monkell Quintet

August 27: Colleen Pratt & Friends

September 3: Bob Gluck 3 plays Pat Metheny

September 10: Tim Olsen Quintet

September 17: Tarik Shah Trio

Event organizers say you must bring your own chair, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. No chairs will be provided, and they also ask people not to attend if they or anyone in their households are feeling sick.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES