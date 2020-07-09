‘Jazz on Jay’ back in Schenectady every Thursday this summer

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The free outdoor concert series held each summer on Jay Street in Schenectady returned on Thursday, and it’s scheduled to run throughout the summer.
Jazz on Jay presents exceptional singers, instrumentalists, and bands from across the Capital Region for mesmerizing performances. There is no charge for the candid, casual performances, which take place every Thursday from noon to 1:30 p.m. near the corner of Jay and State Streets through September 17.
Take a look at their schedule:
- July 9: Keith Pray Ortet
- July 16: Trifecta
- July 23: Jeanine Ouderkirk Quartet
- July 30: The Ragtime Windjammers
- August 6: Art D’echo Trio
- August 13: Tyler Giroux Trio
- August 20: Brad Monkell Quintet
- August 27: Colleen Pratt & Friends
- September 3: Bob Gluck 3 plays Pat Metheny
- September 10: Tim Olsen Quintet
- September 17: Tarik Shah Trio
Event organizers say you must bring your own chair, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. No chairs will be provided, and they also ask people not to attend if they or anyone in their households are feeling sick.
