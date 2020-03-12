Jazz fans react to Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz fans are reacting to the news of Rudy Gobert having a positive preliminary test for COVID-19 and to the news of the NBA suspending the rest of the season.

ABC4’s Brittany Johnson went to Gracie’s in Salt Lake City where some fans said the NBA overreacted, while others say the league did the right thing.

“I’m a little bummed out. I think it’s a slight overreaction given the facts,” said Hayden Johnson. “I think the coronavirus is causing mass hysteria in places that it shouldn’t and we’re giving up things like our right to watch the NBA because of stuff that isn’t necessarily corroborated by the facts.”

“They’re protecting their players. And obviously the contact that happens in a game, you don’t want to put anybody at risk that you don’t have to so I think they made the right call,” Dominic Thompson said.

“I think people are already starting to get in that mass hysteria state and sports are kind of what keeps us sain in a way, and I think it’s a little dramatic to suspend the NBA and their play. I don’t think it’s going to sit well with the public and I think it’s going to stir the pot a little too much, maybe,” Michael Restko told ABC4 News.

The Jazz center produced a preliminary positive test result for the virus on Wednesday night before the matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“I think he’s a healthy guy and he’ll bounce back just like any other healthy person would,” said Johnson.

“It was a little surprising but at the same time, it’s covering the country. I think it brings it home to Utah a little more,” Thompson said.

“NBA athletes are some of the healthiest people around and honestly. I think a lot of it is crap. I really do,” said Dave Moon.

Gobert’s results will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing.