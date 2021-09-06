LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jazz at the Lake returns to Lake George in person this year after going virtual for 2020. The free event features performances by jazz musicians in Shepard Park from September 17 through 19.

The event features 8 acts, with a special Friday night performance. The acts include the Daniel Kelly Trio and Blind Visionaries, Helen Sung Quartet + guest violinist Jannina Norpoth, the Dayna Stephens Quartet, Aaron Parks Little Big, the Yosvany Terry Quintet, Stephanie Chou, The Ingrid Jensen Band, and The Black Art Jazz Collective.

For the full schedule of events, you can visit the Lake George Arts website.