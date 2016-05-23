Jay Peak’s aerial tram system needs $4.5M upgrade

JAY, Vt. (AP) – A Vermont ski resort’s iconic aerial trams need $4.5 million in renovations before the state will allow the transportation system to operate over the summer.

The Burlington Free Press reports Vermont officials have expressed concerns about the state of Jay Peak’s trams as early as last year, when the state Passenger Tramway Board called in an international ski lift manufacturer to conduct an engineering assessment.

The tram system requires electrical upgrades as well as work on the arms that attach carriages to the cables. The engineering assessment found that the carriages have been carrying too much weight since 1966.

Michael Goldberg, the federal receiver in control of the resort, says he plans to file a motion in federal court Monday seeking approval for the cost of the overhaul.

