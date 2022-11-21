LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Jay Leno has been released from a California burn center more than a week after the comedian was severely burned in a garage fire at his home. In the first publicly-released photo since the accident, shared by the West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, Leno can be seen with scarring on his neck and hands.

Jay Leno and his care team at The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. (Credit: West Hills Hospital & Medical Center)

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” a press release read in part. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Leno suffered third-degree burns to his hands, face, and chest after the car he was working on burst into flames in his Burbank garage. After his 10-day stay at the facility, Leno will continue to receive follow-up care on an outpatient basis.

Leno underwent surgery for those burns. Dr. Peter Grossman said he is “optimistic” that Leno will make a full recovery.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am OK. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” Leno said in a statement to Variety last week. Hospital staff said he was “in good humor” while receiving treatment.

After he left “The Tonight Show,” Leno began hosting a comedy quiz show called “You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno” and worked on his car collection.

KTLA’s Christine Samra contributed to this report.