Japan beats out tough competition in SailGP event win over U.S. and Australia

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Six national teams went head-to-head in New York’s Hudson River to compete for the first place prize in the SailGP event that took place this weekend.

Teams from the U.S., China, Australia, France, Great Britain, and Japan are all in the process of completing five short-form fleet races using specially engineered catamarans to propel them through the water at up to 60 m.p.h.

This was Japan’s first race win for the inaugural season of the sport where the banks of the Hudson were lined by cheering crowds from all around.

Japan squeaked out ahead of both Australia and the U.S. in order to win the event in N.Y.C. After three events completed only two remain for the season culminating with the top two teams going head-to-head in a match race final to determine the winner.

The first place team will take home a prize of $1 million. The next event is set to take place in Cowes, U.K. during the second weekend of August.

