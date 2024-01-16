ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, each year in the U.S., about 11,500 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed and about 4,000 women die of this cancer.

However, Bree Samson, Director of Clinical Services at Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood said the trend has been staying steady or declining in recent years. She explained the promising rates are because of a very effective screening process that makes cervical cancer preventable. It starts with getting a pap smear.

“For most people who are under 30, we recommend pap smears once every three years,” Samson said, “and for most people who are over 30, we recommend them once every five years.”

Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood provides co-testing, which tests for HPV and also looks at the cervical cells.

“We’ve seen how strong that link is, and so depending on the result of that HPV test, that greatly influences how frequently we’re going to be screening them for cancer,” said Samson.

Samson explained that when it comes to preventing cervical cancer, the best thing a person can do is prevent HPV, and there is a vaccine for that.

“It can be given to anyone as young as nine. If you’re under 15, you actually only need two doses instead of three, and it can be given up to age 45,” she said.

According to Samson, the sooner a person gets the vaccine, the better it will work at preventing cancer.