ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York’s second primary takes place on August 23. Jamie Cheney is trying to win the Democratic nomination in the newly re-drawn 19th Congressional district.

Those new district lines were the focus of a federal lawsuit that pushed back the primary from June 28th to August. Candidates were able to use that extra time to campaign across the massive 19th district which stretches from Columbia County in the east to Tompkins County in the west.

Cheney is a business owner and farmer. She is focusing her campaign on women’s reproductive women’s rights and healthcare. Her goal, if she’s elected, is to be part of re-negotiations for the farm bill.

“There there is a provision in the farm bill that can fund rural health care these are funds that can come right to the 19th,” said Cheney. “We need them and we need them far beyond women’s or maternal healthcare.”

The additional healthcare includes pediatric and geriatric, Cheney adds, “I will be a strong advocate in the farm bill negotiations because the funding is already there we just need to make sure it comes here.”

Cheney sat down with News10’s Solomon Syed to discuss the issues facing the 19th congressional district.