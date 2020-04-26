Jacksonville Zoo welcomes otter pups

(CNN) — The Jacksonville Zoo has added a cute addition to its family!

A group of Asian Small-Clawed otter pups have now joined the fun.

The four babies were born on December 28, but much like humans, they were very small and helpless for the first few months.

They spent most of their time sleeping and nursing in their den, but these pups are now active and weigh more than a pound each.

Zookeepers announced the births this week. The pups were born to second-time parents Carlisle and Harley.

The zoo is inviting everyone to help name the pups! You can cast your vote by going to the zoo’s website.