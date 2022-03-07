WYANSTKILL N.Y. (NEWS10) – An iconic Capital Region burger joint is now open for the season! Jack’s Drive-In was opened in 1938 by the founder Jack Horn. Jack’s Drive-In has been serving hotdogs and hamburgers ever since.

“Looking forward to seeing everybody, bring the sunshine! We’ll be here,” said Co-owner Joe Deebs, Co-Owner of Jack’s Drive-In. For over 8 decades, Jack’s Drive-In has been a Capital Region staple for hotdogs and hamburgers, and over the years, they kept adding more ingredients and items to the menu. “We added french fries and cheeseburgers, mini hotdogs, and meat sauce, cheese fries…we expanded the menu…that’s about as far as we’re going to go,” said Joe.

In 1966 Ted Deeb purchased the business for his brothers and today it is still owned and operated by the same family, cousins S.K and Joseph Deeb. The family has not changed much, only adding cheese for the burgers, delicious meat sauce for their hotdogs, and a variety of shakes. The family looks forward to serving all their customers for the opening of our 84th season as a family-owned business, spring is officially around the corner for North Greenbush.

You can smell the onions from a distance! “No one does the onions like us and put it all together and you have a unique taste.” Troy resident Robert Kehn was the first customer of the season, I probably come at least a dozen times in the season.”

The pandemic has caused so much financial stress to many local restaurants, including Jack’s Drive-In but Joe says it’s his loyal customers, like Robert Kehn, who help keep the lights on and grills hot. “It’s a tough time to be in business as a restaurant. I try to support all of them as much as I can,” said Robert.

“Expect a good crew ready to serve and we’re happy to be open,” said Joe. Jack’s is open 7 days a week, every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., during summertime they will be open until 9 p.m.