It’s time to learn the sounds of fire safety this week in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County’s department of emergency services is getting a message out this week: Only you can prevent quite a few types of fires.

The county is acknowledging Fire Prevention Week with educational events at some county school districts, to better educate area youth on what to do in the event of a fire, and learn the warning signs.

Those signs are the namesake of the National Fire Protection Association’s campaign for 2021: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”

“What do the sounds mean? Is there a beep or a chirp coming out of your smoke or carbon monoxide alarm? Knowing the difference can save you, your home, and your family,” said Lorraine Carli, vice-president of outreach and advocacy at the national association.

Other educational programs are available online, courtesy of the NFPA.

Warren County sent out a list of safety steps that families can take to “learn the sounds” themselves when their fire extinguishers go off.

The list includes:

A continuous set of three loud beeps — beep, beep, beep — means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.

A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.

Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

Make sure your smoke and CO alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

“It’s important to learn the different sounds of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. When an alarm makes noise—a beeping sound or a chirping sound—you must take action!” said Warren County Office of Emergency Services Director Ann Marie Mason. “Make sure everyone in your home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond. To learn the sounds of your specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, check the manufacturer’s instructions that came in the box, or search the brand and model online.”