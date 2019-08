COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Doug Cater has been the director of the Sunshine County fair since the 70s. He gave me a tour of the fairgrounds today pointing out the different shows, events and venues. One of the new attractions this year Nerger’s tigers.

If you’ve never been to the Schoharie County fair, just take interstate 88 to Cobleskill. The fair runs till August 11.