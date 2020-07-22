It’s not every day you get a letter from the Governor

by: Jeff Hunter

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Cadhla Weil is a normal 10-year-old. She likes to play with her dogs, is taking summer classes, and plays the piano. She also wants to change the world.

Cadhla’s favorite song to play on the piano is Snake Charmer in G Minor.

Weil would see people out walking and interacting with no masks on. She knew she had to do something about that, so she wrote a letter to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The letter that Cadhla wrote to the Governor.

In the letter, Weil asked the Governor to reach out to all the U.S. leaders to “kindly ask them to make a stand and to rise up to our expectations.” The 10-year-old’s mother, Dympna Weil, told her daughter not to get her hopes up. It might take the Governor some time to get back to her.

Cadhla Weil shows off the letter Governor Andrew Cuomo sent her.

Then the mail came and sitting on top of the pile was an envelope with the executive seal on it.

