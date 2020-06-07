It’s National VCR Day!

(CNN) — Now to a little throwback on this Sunday, June 7 marks National VCR day!

That is right, the ultimate technology of the 70’s that made its way into our homes and kept us entertained all the way into the 90’s.

The video cassette recorder revolutionized the home-movie watching experience.

Doctor Norikazu Sawakzaki developed the first VCR in 1953 and introduced it to the world in 1956.

However it was not mass-produced until the 70’s.

Back then they used to cost hundreds of dollars, but now this “ancient” device can be found on display at museums around the world.