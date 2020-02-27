Interactive Radar

It’s National Strawberry Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Go get some shortcake, Thursday is National Strawberry Day.

Did you know there are more than 600 kinds of strawberries? They are also grown in most places around the world.

They are good for you too, loaded with vitamin c, and a great source of folic acid, potassium and fiber.

You can celebrate online by sharing a picture of a favorite strawberry dish like a strawberry-spinach salad or strawberry pie.

Whatever you choose, you can use the hashtag “National Strawberry Day” to join the fun on social media.

