It’s National Red Rose Day

(CNN) — Is it not enough to buy red roses on Valentine’s Day and your sweetie’s birthday? Nope because they also have their own day.

It is National Red Rose Day!

Roses have a long history of being used as a decorations in wedding ceremonies. That is probably how they became a symbol of love to give on special holidays, or to get back into good graces after you have messed up.

Roses are also used in perfumes and herbal teas.

You do not have to buy a dozen long-stemmed roses to celebrate the flower on its special day. Try growing your own, they are in bloom right now.

Just be careful because Bret Michaels was not lying when he said, “Every rose has its thorn.”

Also just because you have not found your soul mate does not mean roses are not for you. You can give yellow roses to show friendship, or pink roses to say, “thank you.”

It is National Red Rose Day, but we will not tell if you cheat a little on the color.

