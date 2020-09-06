It’s National Read A Book Day

(CNN) — Sunday is National Read A Book Day.
National Day Calendar says it falls each year on September 6. This time is a little different due to the pandemic.
If you can’t take your kids inside the library you might be able to order books for curbside pickup. If you’re stuck at home, a book might be a good way to travel the world from your favorite chair.
