It’s National Potato Chip Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — If your Saturday includes movie night on the couch then skip the popcorn and instead grab the chips.

It is National Potato Chip Day! With hundreds of flavors to choose from you probably cannot pick just one favorite.

The thin, crispy slices of potato are not just popular in America. Across the globe chip revenues top $15 billion every year.

To celebrate try a new variety or better yet, bake up some of your own.

There are dozens of recipes for potato chips on the internet.

You can try the classic way by frying them in oil or opt for healthier baked or air-fried chips.

