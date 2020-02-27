Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

It’s National Polar Bear Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Each year on February 27, the massive animals are celebrated.

They can weigh 1,400 pounds, which also helps them stay warm in cold climates.

Of course, their thick, white coats help with that too!

Did you know polar bears have webbed front paws to help them swim?

Environmentalists are concerned their habitats could disappear due to warmer temperatures across the globe threatening their numbers even more.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play