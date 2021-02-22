Its National Margarita Day: How to make the ultimate margarita at home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI) — Happy National Margarita Day!

Looking to make a delicious, refreshing margarita at home? Here are some tips to make the ultimate homemade margarita.

  • Follow the “perfect” ratio of tequila, triple sec and lime juice
  • Salt the rim
  • Garnish with lime
  • Blend with ice to make it frozen

Recipe to make two servings of a classic margarita:

Ingredients:

  • Two lime wedges, for rimming glasses and garnish
  • 1/4 cup of kosher salt or coarse sea salt, for rimming glass
  • 4 ounces tequila
  • 2 ounces triple sec
  • 1.5 ounces freshly squeezed lime juice

Directions:

  1. Place salt on small shallow plate
  2. Rub the rim of two glasses with lime wedge, then dip in salt
  3. Combine tequila, triple sec and lime juice in cocktail shaker OR divide between two glasses and stir
  4. Top with ice, garnish with lime and serve

Looking to get more creative, here are some other recipes to celebrate National Margarita Day.

For more recipes, visit the delish website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Set NEWS10.com as your Homepage!

HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report