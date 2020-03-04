It’s National Marching Music Day!

(CNN) — Wednesday is March 4, also literally the day to march forth because Wednesday is Marching Music Day.

If this special day does not ring a bell, that may be because it was only created in 2017.

Drum Corps International founded Marching Music Day to help celebrate music in our schools. As an ideal play on words, March fourth was chosen.

Marching Music Day celebrates all varieties of art forms that bring us music on the move.

Speaking of marching bands, the famous Broadway show The Music Man is being revived starring Hugh Jackman.

Jackman will play traveling salesman Harold Hill who cons the people of River City, Iowa into starting a marching band.

The show opens on Broadway this fall, featuring the hit 76 Trombones.