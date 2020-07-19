It’s National Ice Cream Day

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Save room for dessert because Sunday is National Ice Cream Day.

The unofficial holiday falls in the middle of a whole month dedicated to the sweet treat.

Its origins are believed to have taken place thousands of years ago when Persians put snow in a bowl with juice.

Later the Chinese started freezing dairy with salt and ice in 697 A.D.

Antonio Latini is credited with crafting a more modern version of ice cream.

He created a milk-based sorbet in Naples, Italy, in 1642.

