It’s National Hospitalist Day!

(CNN) — It is probably not your favorite place to visit, but when you need one it can literally be a life saver, and the thousands of workers inside hospitals keep them up and running.

Thursday is National Hospitalist Day.

It recognizes the hard work and dedication of hospitalists. So what is a hospitalist?

Well it is a doctor, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant who specializes in hospital medicine meaning they only practice inside a hospital.

There are more than 60,000 hospitalists in the U.S.

So Thursday, thank that E.R. doctor who put a cast on your foot and helped make a painful injury a little easier to deal with.

