It’s National Girl Scout Day!

(CNN) — Go ahead admit it, you have already finished off that box of Thin Mints, or three, that you bought from your neighborhood Girl Scouts. The organization is much more than just cookies though.

Thursday is National Girl Scout Day!

March 12 recognizes the group and the millions of girls who are members.

The Girls Scouts of America was founded on March 12, 1912.

That makes this year its 108th birthday!

The organization began as a way for girls to take part in service projects and outdoor adventures, and those cornerstones are still a part of its daily mission.

Supporting the girl scouts is easy. You could volunteer to be a leader, donate to your local troop, or buy more cookies!

That would definitely be in line with the group’s motto, “Be prepared.”

Because one can never have enough Tagalongs or Do-si-dos!