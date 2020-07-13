It’s National French Fry Day!

ST. LOUIS (NEXSTAR) — Got ketchup? Got salt? It’s National French Fry Day, and some fast-food chains are offering freebies.

At participating McDonald’s restaurants, you can get free medium fries with a McDonald’s app mobile order, and no purchase is necessary. You can scan the deal code from the app at the restaurant, drive-thru or kiosk.

Get the Burger King app and you can get large fries for $1.

KFC is offering French fries for $.30 with any purchase.

Smashburger will give away a free side of Smash Fries with any double burger order.

Wendy’s orders through the phone get $1 off large fries.

Ketchup and salt aren’t the only condiments used for fries. Ranch dressing, vinegar, mayonnaise and cheese are among them.

In the city of Pittsburgh, french fries are even put in steak and chicken salads.

For a healthier alternative, consider sweet potato fries.

Urban legend has it that the term “french fries” came from American soldiers who landed in Belgium during World War I. French was the official language of the Belgian army at the time.

However, the phrase “french-fried potatoes” made its debut in English print in E. Warren’s 1856 work, “Cookery for Maids of All Work.”

