It’s National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

(CNN) — Get our your spoons or waffle cones because it is National Chocolate Ice Cream Day!

Everyone has their own favorite flavor, but on June 7 it is all about that chocolaty goodness.

Chocolate ice cream is the second most common flavor, right behind vanilla.

It has been popular in the United States since the late 19th century.

It is made with all the usual ingredients including: eggs, cream , vanilla, sugar, but cocoa powder is the magic key in this dessert.

If plain chocolate is not good enough you can add marshmallows, nuts, or even chunks of brownie to intensify that sweet, rich flavor.

Be sure to check out your favorite local ice cream shop to enjoy this sweet treat.