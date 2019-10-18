It’s National Chocolate Cupcake Day

(AP) — If you needed an excuse to treat yourself to something sweet today, look no further. Oct. 18 is National Chocolate Cupcake Day, the unofficial holiday devoted to one of the most delicious baked goods on the planet.

Cupcakes have been around in some form or another since the 1800s, although their exact origin is unknown. One of the earliest mentions of a “cake baked in cups” is found in a 1796 cookbook American Cookery by Amelia Simmons, according to FoodTimeline.org.

According to Merriam Webster, the first known use of the word “cupcake” was in 1828.

If you need a good chocolate cupcake recipe, check out this Halloween-inspired recipe for “mummy” cupcakes.

If you want to ditch the marshmallow frosting for more chocolate, try this recipe for chocolate ganache.