It’s National Beach Day

(CNN) — It is time to pack some sunscreen along with that mask because Sunday is National Beach Day.

National Day Calendar says the idea for it started in 1929.

The Milwaukee Knights of Columbus tried to launch the annual celebration then ,but it did not catch on. Then, in 2014, a lifestyle expert named Colleen Paige created National Beach Day.

It is about having fun near the water and also reflecting on the importance of keeping beaches clean.