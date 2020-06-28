It’s National Alaska Day

by: CNN

(CNN) — June 28 is National Alaska Day.

According to National Day Calendar, it marks when the largest state joined the U.S.

Alaska is known for icy blue glaciers that preserve fossils and geological wonders.

Alaska also has one of the nation’s highest mountain peaks, Mount Denali.

It is housed in a national park by the same name.

The famous Iditarod dog sled race is also an Alaskan tradition.

