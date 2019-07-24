It’s Military Appreciation Day at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Military Appreciation Day is a tradition at the Saratoga Race Course, an important tribute to the nation’s service members and veterans.

“The New York Racing Association is honored to recognize the service and dedication of the men and women of the United States military,” said NYRA CEO & President Dave O’Rourke. “Military Appreciation Day is one of the highlights of the season and we look forward to continuing this great Saratoga tradition.”

This year’s event highlights the legacy of the late Saratoga Springs Mayor Ellsworth Jones, a veteran of the D-Day invasion, which took place 75 years ago this past June.