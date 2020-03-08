It’s International Women’s Day!

(NEWS10) — Sunday marks “International Women’s Day,” so pay a little extra love and attention to the ladies in your life.

International Women’s Day is celebrated in countries all around the world each year on March 8.

This year’s theme is “Each for Equal.”

The International Women’s Organization says the message is simple, each and every one of us can chose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements.

By doing all that you are helping to create a gender equal world.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century. The first International Women’s gathering took place in 1911.