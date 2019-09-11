It’s Electric: See CDTA’s new green ride

(NEWS10)– Commuting never felt so good for the earth. CDTA’s first electric bus is rolling into town, and they say more is to come.

The Capital District Transportation Authority sharing this photo on Twitter of the brand new bus.

⚡️⚡️It’s here!!⚡️⚡️The first electric bus has arrived in the Capital Region. 🔌🚌 More to come! pic.twitter.com/yM1wYFhaRM — CDTA (@CDTA) September 11, 2019

CDTA announced this green addition in December of 2018. The transportation authority says the idea came from the community’s desire for more eco-friendly travel options in the region.

