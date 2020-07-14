(CNN) — It’s Bastille Day, France’s biggest national holiday, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a key moment in the French Revolution. After a summer of famine and high taxes, French citizens took by force the Castle of Bastille, a prison and military fortress.

The resistance against the tyrannical Bourbon monarchy seized the Bastille, and today the holiday serves as a reminder to government officials that citizens have the power to remove them.

This Bastille Day also marks four years since the tragic terror attack in Nice that took place during the celebrations. In 2016, 86 people were killed when a 20-ton truck plowed into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais seafront while fireworks lit up the sky. It was the third terror attack in France in 18 months.

