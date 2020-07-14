It’s Bastille Day!

News
Posted: / Updated:

Bastille Day. (Danielle Alred / News10)

(CNN) — It’s Bastille Day, France’s biggest national holiday, which commemorates the storming of the Bastille in 1789, a key moment in the French Revolution. After a summer of famine and high taxes, French citizens took by force the Castle of Bastille, a prison and military fortress.

The resistance against the tyrannical Bourbon monarchy seized the Bastille, and today the holiday serves as a reminder to government officials that citizens have the power to remove them.

This Bastille Day also marks four years since the tragic terror attack in Nice that took place during the celebrations. In 2016, 86 people were killed when a 20-ton truck plowed into crowds on the Promenade des Anglais seafront while fireworks lit up the sky. It was the third terror attack in France in 18 months.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG